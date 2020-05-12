May 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.



I would now like to introduce Mr. Kevin Condron, Chair of the Board of the Hanover Insurance Group and the presiding officer for this meeting. Mr. Condron, you may now commence the meeting.



P. Kevin Condron - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - Chairman & Independent Presiding Director



Thank you. My name is Kevin Condron, and I'm the chair of the company's Board of Directors. Thank you for your participation in the meeting this morning. Also present at the meeting are the other independent directors of the Board; and Jack Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company. As Chair, I will serve as the presiding officer and lead the formal part of our meeting this morning. After we have concluded the formal part of the meeting, Jack will provide a brief presentation, and we will have an opportunity for you to submit questions and comments.



This year, due to the unprecedented public health