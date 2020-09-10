Sep 10, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
Great. Good morning. It's Meyer Shields again, KBW. Our next panel is with Hanover. We have President and CEO, Jack Roche. We have CFO and EVP, Jeff Farber. We also have Oksana Lukasheva from Investor Relations, whose help, as always, in putting this panel together has been indispensable.
We're going to start off with a few comments -- introductory comments from Jack and Jeff, and then we'll jump into Q&A. And as always, I encourage everyone on this chat to submit questions that you want me to ask to make sure that we're getting the information with regard to The Hanover that you're actually looking for. And we'll be checking that, we call it the dashboard, over the course of this session.
So with that, I'm going to stop and turn it over to Jack and Jeff.
John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Meyer. And I'll just take a second, if I could, to introduce myself, and then we'll talk a little bit about our
