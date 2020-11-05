Q2 2021 Thermon Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Kevin Fox, Vice President, Corporate Development. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Kevin Fox - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Donna. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



During the call, we will discuss some items that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We have reconciled those items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables at the end of the earnings press release. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.



I'd like to remind you that