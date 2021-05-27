Q4 2021 Thermon Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Kevin Fox - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - SVP & CFO



Thank you, Diego. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which has been filed with SEC on Form 8-K and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. We have also updated our investor presentation, which includes a summary of our ESG achievements in fiscal '21.



During the call, we will discuss some items that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We have reconciled those items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables at the end of the earnings press release. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and