Q2 2022 Thermon Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Thermon Earnings Conference Call for Quarter 2 of 2022.



(Operator Instructions)



And please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Kevin Fox - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, John. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2020 second quarter conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Additionally, the slides for this conference call can be found on our IR website under News Events, IR Calendar Earnings Conference Call Q2 2022. During the call, we will discuss some items that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We have reconciled those items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables at the end of the earnings press release. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition