Jun 13, 2023 / 06:25PM GMT

Trip Caldwell - Wells Fargo Securities - Moderator



Welcome, everyone. Happy to be here hosting Thermon Group Holdings. My name is Trip Caldwell, I'm on the banking side of the business. And here today, representing Thermon is Bruce Thames, CEO and President; and in the audience, Kevin Fox, CFO; and Ivonne Salem, VP of Investor Relations. Welcome back to the conference, Bruce.



Bruce Thames - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President



Thank you. Thanks for having us. (multiple speakers)



Trip Caldwell - Wells Fargo Securities - Moderator



For those that aren't familiar, Thermon is a $850 million market cap industrial process heating business, but rather than read the generic business description, I thought I would turn it over to Bruce to allow him to describe Thermon in his own words, both who it is today and in contrast to who it was before.



Bruce Thames - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President



Okay, great. Well, thank you all for attending here today.