Thermon Group Holdings Inc Investor Day Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ivonne Salem -



It's great to see you here this morning and a heartfelt welcome to those of you listening online. We have a great day prepared for you this morning, and we hope that you will walk away with a deeper understanding of our business model and our strategy to keep, grow our shareholder value for the long term.



As I said before, we have a great morning prepared for you. We're going to start with Bruce Thames, our President