TreeHouse Foods Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Gary Smith, the Chairman of the Board of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Please go ahead.
Gary Dale Smith - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our TreeHouse.
My name is Gary Smith, and I am the Chairman of the Board of TreeHouse, Inc. On behalf of the company, I'd like to welcome each of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
We're pleased to have you joining us today as we host our annual meeting virtually. As is our custom, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer the questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible.
In keeping with the digital approach to this year's meeting, it is now just shortly after 9:00 a.m. Central time on April 30, and this meeting is officially called to order.
Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
