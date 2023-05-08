Q1 2023 TreeHouse Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the TreeHouse Foods First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to TreeHouse Foods for the reading of the safe harbor statement.



P.I. Aquino - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. Our press release and earnings deck both issued this morning are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at treehousefoods.com. Before we begin, we'd like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.



Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. On October 3, 2022, we completed the divestiture of a significant portion of our Meal Preparation business. Consistent with the prior 2