Q4 2021 Tim SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to TIM SA 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call.



We highlight that statements that may be made regarding the prospects, projections and goals of TIM SA constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's Board of Executive Officers. Future considerations are not performance warranties. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to events that may or may not occur.



Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Labriola, CEO of Telecom Italia for his message of greeting. Afterwards, I will turn the conference over to Mr. Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM SA;