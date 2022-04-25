Tim SA Oi Transaction Details Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to TIM S.A. conference call on the completion of the transaction with Oi. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) There will be a replay for this call on the company's website. (Operator Instructions)



We highlight that statements that may be made regarding the prospects, projections and goals of TIM S.A. constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's Board of Executive Officers. Future considerations are not performance warranties. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to events that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that internal and external factors to TIM S.A. may affect their performance and lead to different results than those planned. (Operator Instructions)



Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM S.A., to present the main message about the closing of the acquisition of Oi's mobile assets. Please, Mr. Alberto, you may proceed.



Alberto Mario Griselli - TIM S.A. - CEO & Director<