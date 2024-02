Apr 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to the Telefónica Brasil conference call recording the acquisition of Oi's mobile assets. Today with this, representing the management of Telefónica Brasil, we have Mr. Christian Gebara, CEO of the company; Mr. David Melcon, CFO and Investor Relations Officer; and Mr. João Pedro Carneiro, IR Director.



We also have a simultaneous webcast with slide presentation on the internet that can be accessed at the site www.telefonica.com.br/ir. There will be a replay facility for this call on the website. After the company's remarks are over, there will be a question-and-answer session.



(Operator Instructions) Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's management beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees