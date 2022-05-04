Q1 2022 Tim SA Earnings Call & Brazil Day Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



I would like to start our day by talking about lots of interesting stuff, some strategies, some results. It will be really cool to have your presence here.



But as you know, our events needed to have that little bureaucracy, which is our disclaimer. So let's go through it.



We would like to explain that such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the presentation. Future guarantees are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors. Financial figures are presented considering impact that materially -- differ materially from those projected as a result.



First, I would like for us to start by saying that there are quite a few changes in our market and analysts and investors who did not follow telecom, started following us. And we had some management changes, and I would like to discuss them. Alberto, he was our Chief Revenue Officer. Today, he is our CEO. So this is someone who brings quite an interesting history