Q4 2018 Team Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2018 Team, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Don Bleasdell, Vice President of Finance. Sir, you may begin.



Don Bleasdell -



Thank you, Jamie, and welcome, everyone, to Team's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call. With me on today's call are Amerino Gatti, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and our new Chief Financial Officer, Susan Ball. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link under the Investor Relations section of our website at teaminc.com.



Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, March 13, 2019. Therefore, please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay or transcript. There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's website, teaminc.com. In addition, a telephonic replay will be