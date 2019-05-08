Q1 2019 Team Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Team Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



Don Bleasdell - Team, Inc. - VP of Finance



Thank you, Jimmy. Welcome, everyone, to Team's first quarter fiscal year 2019 conference call. With me on today's call are Amerino Gatti, the company's Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer Susan Ball.







