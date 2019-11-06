Q3 2019 Team Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Team, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Don Bleasdell, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.
Don Bleasdell - Team, Inc. - VP of Finance
Thank you, Olivia. Welcome, everyone, to Team's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. With me on today's call are Amerino Gatti, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Susan Ball. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link under the Investor Relations section of our website at teaminc.com.
Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, November 6, 2019. Therefore, please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay listening or transcript reading. There will be a replay of today's
