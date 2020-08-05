Aug 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Team, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Kevin C. Smith - Team, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, Shevonne. Welcome, everyone, to Team's 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call. With me on today's call are Amerino Gatti, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Susan Ball. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through our -- through the audio link under the Investor Relations section of our website at teaminc.com.
Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, August 5, 2020. Therefore, please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replaying or listening to or transcript readings. There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be
Q2 2020 Team Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...