Q2 2021 Team Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Team, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Kevin C. Smith - Team, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, Stacy. Welcome, everyone, to Team's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With me on today's call are Amerino Gatti, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Susan Ball. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link under the Investor Relations section of our website at teaminc.com.



Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, August 4, 2021. Therefore, please be advised that any time sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay listening or transcript reading. There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's website, teaminc.com. In addition, a