Q2 2021 Telus International Cda Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Puritt - TELUS International(Cda)Inc.-President - CEO & Director



I will now turn the call over to your host, Jason Mayr, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasurer at TELUS International.



Jason Mayr -



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for TELUS International's Q2 2021 Investor Call. Joining us today are Jeff Puritt, President and CEO; and Vanessa Kanu, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, where Jeff will provide an operational and strategic overview of the quarter; followed by Vanessa, who will provide some key financial highlights. We will then open the line to questions from prequalified analysts before turning the call back to Jeff for his closing remarks.