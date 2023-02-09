Q4 2022 Telus International Cda Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TELUS International Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Call. My name is Jonathan, and I will be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Jason Mayr, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasurer at TELUS International. Mr. Mayr, you may begin the call.



Jason Mayr - TELUS International(Cda)Inc.-Senior Director of IR&Treasury



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for TELUS International's Q4 2022 Investor Call. Hosting our call today are Jeff Puritt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vanessa Kanu, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, we'll begin with some prepared remarks where Jeff will provide an operational and strategic overview of the quarter and year, followed by Vanessa, who will provide some key financial highlights. We'll then open the line to questions from prequalified analysts before turning the call back to Jeff for his closing