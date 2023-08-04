Aug 04, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TELUS International Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call. My name is Jonathan and I will be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
Now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Jason Mayr, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at TELUS International. Mr. Mayr, you may begin your call.
Jason Mayr - TELUS International(Cda)Inc.-Senior Director of IR&Treasury
Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for TELUS International's Q2 2023 Investor Call. Hosting our call today are Jeff Puritt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vanessa Kanu, our Chief Financial Officer.
As usual, we'll begin with some prepared remarks where Jeff will provide an operational and strategic overview of the quarter followed by Vanessa who will provide some key financial highlights. We'll then open the line to questions from
Q2 2023 Telus International Cda Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...