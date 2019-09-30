Teekay Group Business Update Conference Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Teekay Group's Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Kenneth Hvid, Teekay's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Ryan Hamilton - Teekay Corporation - Manager of Finance & IR



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ -- materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in our press release issued this morning. Unfortunately, based on legal advice received, we are unable to engage in a Q&A session today.



I will now turn the call over to Kenneth to begin.



Kenneth Hvid - Teekay Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Ryan, and thank you all for joining us. So today,