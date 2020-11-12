Q3 2020 Teekay Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Ryan Hamilton - Teekay Corporation - Manager of Finance & IR



Before we begin, I'd like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekay.com, where you'll find a copy of the third quarter 2020 earnings presentation. Kenneth and Vince will review this presentation during today's conference call. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements.



Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the third quarter 2020 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

