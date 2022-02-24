Q4 2021 Teekay Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Teekay Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the company. Please go ahead.



Ryan Hamilton - Teekay Corporation - Manager of Finance & IR



Before we begin, I'd like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekay.com, where you'll find a copy of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings presentation. Teekay's President and CEO, Kenneth Hvid; and Teekay's CFO, Vince Lok will review this presentation during today's conference call.



Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in