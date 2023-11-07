Q3 2023 TKO Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to TKO's third-quarter 2023 earnings call. A short while ago, we issued a press release, which you can view on our Investor Relations website. A recording of this call will also be available via our website for at least 30 days. Joining me on today's call are Ari Emmanuel, TKO's Chief Executive Officer; Mark Shapiro, our President and COO; and Andrew Schleimer, our CFO. After prepared remarks from Ari and Andrew, we'll open the call for questions.



