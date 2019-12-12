Timken Co Investor Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Shelly M. Chadwick - The Timken Company - VP of Finance & CAO



Good morning, everyone, both in the room and to those joining us live via webcast today.



I'd like to welcome you all to Timken's 2019 Investor Day. For those that I haven't met, my name is Shelly Chadwick.



I'm the Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. I'd like to take a moment just to thank you all for being here. I know it's a chilly day in New York City, but we appreciate you coming to hear more about how Timken is advancing as a global industrial leader.



This morning, you'll hear from our President and CEO, Rich Kyle, as he gives you an overview of our strategy, performance and future outlook. Our Group President, Chris Coughlin, will then go a bit deeper on our business segments and discuss how the Timken business model is creating value for the company. After Chris speaks, we'll take a short break, and then Andreas Roellgen, Vice President of Europe, Asia and Africa, will join us to talk about our continued leadership in engineered bearings, and then Hans Landin, Group Vice