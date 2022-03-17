Mar 17, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Greetings, everyone. I'm Ross Gilardi. I'm the senior machinery analyst at Bank of America. Thanks for joining this next virtual session at our Global Industrials Conference with Timken. Timken has been a tried and true supporter of our conference over the years, and we always immensely appreciate catching up with Rich Kyle and Phil Fracassa from year-to-year. And this year, no exception. So Rich, I wanted to -- thanks again for joining, everybody. We've got President and CEO, Rich Kyle; and Director of IR, Neil Frohnapple, who you all know very well.



We're just going to keep this as a straight Q&A. If anybody has any questions, just zip them through the system, and I will weave them into the discussion. But I think we're just going to get right into it.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchSo Rich, thanks again. I think a good place to start would just be right off the back. Like what do you -- what