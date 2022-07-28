Q2 2022 Timken Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to The Timken's Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Frohnapple, you may begin your conference.



Neil Andrew Frohnapple - The Timken Company - Director of IR



Thanks, Jennifer, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This is Neil Frohnapple, Director of Investor Relations for The Timken Company. We appreciate you joining us today.



Before we begin our remarks this morning, I want to point out that we have posted presentation materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access this material through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.



With me today are The Timken Company's President and CEO, Rich Kyle; and Phil Fracassa, our Chief Financial Officer. We will have opening comments this morning from both