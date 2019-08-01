Aug 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Telkom's First Half of 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



Now I'd like to hand the conference over to the first speaker for today, Mr. Andi Setiawan. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Andi Setiawan - Perusahaan Perseroan(Persero)PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk-VP of IR&Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Annie. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PT Telkom Indonesia Conference Call for the First Half of 2019 Results. We released our results on 31st of July 2019, and the reports are available on our website at www.telkom.co.id. Today's presentation is available on the webcast, and an audio recording will be provided after the call for the next 7 days. There will be an overview from our CEO. And after that, all participants are given the opportunity to participate in the Q&A