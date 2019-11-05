Nov 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Andi Setiawan - Perusahaan Perseroan(Persero)PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk-VP of IR&Corporate Secretary



PT Telkom Indonesia Conference Call for the 9 months of 2019 results. We released our 9 months 2019 results on 30th of October 2019