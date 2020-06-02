Jun 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Telkom's Full Year of 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Andi Setiawan. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Andi Setiawan - Perusahaan Perseroan(Persero)PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk-VP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relation&Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PT Telkom Indonesia Conference Call for the Full Year of 2019 Results. We released our full year of 2019 results on the 26th of May 2020, and the reports are available on our website, www.telkom.co.id. Today's presentation is available on the webcast, and an audio recording will be provided after the call for the next 7 days. There will be an overview from our CEO. And after that, all participants are given the opportunity