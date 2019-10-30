Q3 2019 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ternium Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­. Please go ahead.



SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations Director. Ternium issued a press release yesterday detailing its results for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2019. This call is complementary to that presentation. Joining me today are Mr. MÃ¡ximo Vedoya, Ternium's CEO; and Mr. Pablo Brizzio, Ternium's CFO, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that