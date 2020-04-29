Q1 2020 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Ternium First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for your participation in our conference call today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations and Compliance Director. Yesterday, Ternium issued a press release containing its financial results for the first quarter 2020. This call is complementary to that presentation.



Joining me today are MÃ¡ximo Vedoya, Ternium's CEO; and Pablo Brizzio, the company's CFO, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary