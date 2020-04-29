Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Ternium First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ,Ternium S.A.-IR Director
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for your participation in our conference call today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations and Compliance Director. Yesterday, Ternium issued a press release containing its financial results for the first quarter 2020. This call is complementary to that presentation.
Joining me today are MÃ¡ximo Vedoya, Ternium's CEO; and Pablo Brizzio, the company's CFO, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary
Q1 2020 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...