Q3 2020 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ternium's third quarter 2020 results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­. Please go ahead.



SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations and Compliance Director.



Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2020. This call is complementary to that presentation. Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, MÃ¡ximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could