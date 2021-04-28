Apr 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ternium First Quarter 2021 Results Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Sebastian Marti. Please go ahead, sir.
SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ,Ternium S.A.-IR Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations and Compliance Director. Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. This call is complementary to that presentation.
Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are contained in our filings with the Securities
Q1 2021 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
