Q2 2022 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning. And thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, I am Ternium's Global Investor Relations and Compliance Senior Director. Ternium released yesterday financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. This call is complimentary to that presentation.



Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information, and the actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are contained in our filing with the Securities