Q1 2023 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, and I am Ternium's Global Investor Relations and Compliance Senior Director. Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. This call is complementary to that presentation.



Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are contained