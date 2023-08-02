Aug 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ternium Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Sebastian Marti. Please go ahead.
SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ,Ternium S.A.-IR Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, and I am Ternium's Global IR and Compliance, Senior Director. Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023. This call is complementary to that presentation.
Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward
Q2 2023 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...