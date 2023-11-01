Q3 2023 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Sebastián Martí, Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti, and I am Ternium's Global IR and Compliance Senior Director. Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the third quarter and the first 9 months of 2023. This call is complementary to that presentation. Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information