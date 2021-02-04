Q4 2020 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Unity's financial results webcast. Today, we'll be highlighting our results for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year of 2020.



With me on the call today is John Riccitiello, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman; and Kim Jabal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Now one of our goals on this call is to help investors understand our business model, and we're going to try to do this in an efficient manner. So after the close, we published a shareholder letter with financial commentary and guidance. And on this call, we will begin with brief remarks from John. Then we will answer questions that we collected and consolidated from analysts investors -- and investors. And finally, time permitting, we'll have the last 10 minutes or so for panelists to ask additional questions.



So let's go on to the safe harbor statement. And I'd like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements,