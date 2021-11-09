Q3 2021 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



And we're live.



Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



Okay. Great. Well thank you everyone, and welcome to this call to discuss our third quarter earnings results and the acquisition of certain assets of Weta Digital.



So with me today are John Riccitiello, President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman; Luis Visoso, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and a new participant to our call is Marc Whitten, Senior Vice President of Creative Solutions. So as you've seen from the press releases, we have a lot of good news today. And we will go through our updates and then straight into Q&A after that. But before we start, I'll run through our safe harbor statement.



So I'd like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks