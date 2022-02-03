Q4 2021 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



Welcome, everyone, to this call to discuss our fourth quarter earnings results. With me today is John Riccitiello, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman; Luis Visoso, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and a new participant on our call today is Ingrid Lestiyo, Senior Vice President, General Manager of our Operate business. This call will have a similar structure to past calls. John and Luis will provide a business overview, then we'll answer kind of the 3 questions that we've received the most from investors and analysts, and then we will open up the call to panelists to open Q&A, and we plan to wrap the call up within an hour.



Now before we start, I'll run through our safe harbor statement. As you know, so we would like to say, I'd like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all