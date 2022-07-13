ironSource Ltd., Unity Software Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy
This is Richard Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I would want to announce that we have a merger announcement that we're going to talk about today, Unity and ironSource. We're very excited about it. First, I'll start with the safe harbor and then roll into the more important interesting things.
So I would like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities and expectations for future financial performance, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov and the press release that we released this morning. Actual results may differ, and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.
We will also be discussing non-GAAP financial measures today and reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP
