Q2 2022 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy
Thank you, everyone, for joining Unity's Second Quarter Earnings Call. I would like to remind participants that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities and expectations for future financial performance, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov and the press release we issued this morning. Actual results may differ and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements. We will also be discussing non-GAAP financial measures today and reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results and the discussion and limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in our earnings press release, which was issued earlier today and is available on our website under the Investor Relations tab on the appendix to this call's slide deck.
