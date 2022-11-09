Q3 2022 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



Thank you, and welcome to Unity's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. After the close of the market today, we issued our earnings press release and earnings presentation. These materials are available on our investor website at investors.unity.com. Today, I'm joined by John Riccitiello, our CEO, President and Chairman; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO.



Now before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov. Actual results may vary and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.



As in prior quarters, we are providing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise noted, we will be speaking to non-GAAP financial