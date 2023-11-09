Q3 2023 Unity Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Unity Software Inc. - VP IR & Strategy



Welcome to Unity's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After the closing of the market today, we issued our shareholders' letter. That material is now available on our website at investors.unity.com. Today, I'm joined by Jim Whitehurst, our CEO; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO.



But before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. And you can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filings at sec.gov. And actual results may differ, and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.



Finally, during today's meeting, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Now these non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance