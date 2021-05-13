Under Armour Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Kevin A. Plank - Under Armour, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman & Brand Chief



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for Under Armour's 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. I'm Kevin Plank, the Founder, Executive Chairman and Brand Chief of this incredible brand. Joining me in today's virtual meeting are Patrik Frisk, our President and Chief Executive Officer.



To start, I'd like to thank the entire Board for their continued guidance and leadership for our company and brand. We greatly appreciate your perspective and look forward to your continued support as we forge ahead in 2021 and beyond.



In the past 6 months, there have been some changes to our Board. I'd like to start by acknowledging and sincerely thanking Board member, George Bodenheimer, who is not standing for reelection at this meeting. In the past 6 years, that George served on our Board, his experiences, leadership and guidance has been invaluable to Under Armour, and our transformational journey and especially to myself. On behalf of the entire Board and company, we appreciate everything you've