Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Under Armour's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.
I would now turn the call over to Lance Allega, Senior Vice President of Investment Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Under Armour's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's event is being recorded for replay. Joining us on today's call will be Under Armour President and CEO, Stephanie Linnartz; and CFO, Dave Bergman.
Our remarks today will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour management's current view of our business as of August 8, 2023. These statements may include projections for our business at the present and future quarters and fiscal years. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business performance and our actual results may differ materially from those
Q1 2024 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...