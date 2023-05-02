May 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Vornado Realty Trust First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sarah, and I will be your operator for today's call. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Mr. Steve Borenstein, Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel. Please go ahead.



Steven J. Borenstein - Vornado Realty Trust - Senior VP, Corporation Counsel & Secretary



Welcome to Vornado Realty Trust's First Quarter Earnings Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our first quarter earnings release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents as well as our supplemental financial information packages are available on our website www.vno.com under the Investor Relations section. In these documents and during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings