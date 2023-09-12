Sep 12, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT

Jing Xian Tan Bonnel - BofA Securities, Research Division - REIT Analyst



My name is Camille Bonnel, and I am the office and industrial REIT analyst on the U.S. research team for Bank of America. And I'm also joined by Jeff Spector sitting to my left, who has the team as well as Dan Byun and Andrew Berger, who worked closely with me.



Our next roundtable session is with Vornado. And we have a full team representing the company. In the middle, we have Mike Franco, President and Chief Financial Officer. To my right is Tom Sanelli, EVP Finance and Chief Administrative Officer, to next to Mike is Glen Weiss, EVP of Leasing; and next to him, finally, Gary Hansen, IR. So we ask if the company can just provide a brief overview of your business before we dive into Q&A.



Michael J. Franco - Vornado Realty Trust - President & CFO



Sure. Good afternoon, everybody. Hopefully, nobody ate too much cheesecake that's sitting outside and about to have a food coma. So welcome to the afternoon session. Nice to be here. I think most of you know Vornado, but I'll make a